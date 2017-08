On the heels of a sold-out critically acclaimed summer tour, longtime Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie announced the second leg of their North American tour. The pair will hit an additional 22 stops on this leg of the tour beginning in San Jose, CA and wrapping in Sugar Land, TX.

Linsdey McVie and Christine McVie Will Play Northrop On October 30!

Tickets On Sale Friday at 10am –> HERE