Robert Plant Shares New Music Teaser

August 15, 2017 9:30 AM
Photo: Ed Miles

By Scott T. Sterling 

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has taken to Twitter to share a 30-second snippet of new music.

The brief instrumental excerpt plays over a black background while the phrase “A Way With Words…” slowly appears onscreen. The phrase is also Plant’s new Twitter header, suggesting a possible song and/or album time. Listen to the snippet below.

Robert Plant’s last album, Lullaby And … The Ceaseless Roar, was released in 2014 and featured his backing band, the Sensational Space Shifters.

