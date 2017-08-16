Atlanta Falcons Put A Chick-Fil-A In Their New Stadium, There’s Only One Problem Though

August 16, 2017 12:22 PM
Photo credit PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

Mercedes Benz Stadium is next level when it comes to state of the art stadium technology.  The new stadium will feature a Chick-Fil-A……uhhhh that’s a SHOCKER because its closed on Sundays. You know Sundays right? The day when 70,000 people show up to your stadium to watch football. Yeah, it’s closed that day.

