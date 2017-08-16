IKEA Has Instructions How To Turn Rugs Into Game Of Thrones Cape

August 16, 2017 11:47 AM
Photo credit JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Game of Thrones is one of the most expensive TV shows ever produced, but even the crew of the hit HBO series isn’t above using an humble IKEA hack behind the scenes. According to Mashable, the fur capes won by Jon Snow and other members of the Night’s Watch on the show are actually sheepskin rugs sold by the home goods chain.

The story behind the iconic garment was first revealed by head costume designer Michele Clapton at a presentation at Los Angeles’s Getty Museum in 2016. “[It’s] a bit of a trick,” she said at Designing the Middle Ages: The Costumes of GoT. “We take anything we can.”  (MORE HERE)

 

https 2f2fblueprint api production s3 amazonaws com2fuploads2fcard2fimage2f5639732f48c8d877 bffa 47cf 8025 8f8ae69039ac 768x423 IKEA Has Instructions How To Turn Rugs Into Game Of Thrones Cape

https 2f2fblueprint api production s3 amazonaws com2fuploads2fcard2fimage2f5639772f381f260e c6cb 4c1e 9c22 1ba9a9ac992a 768x768 IKEA Has Instructions How To Turn Rugs Into Game Of Thrones Cape

Credit:Ikea

 

