JACK FM At The Minnesota State Fair 2017

Join JACK-FM at the MN State Fair on the corner of Underwood and Wright!

 

As you’re frantically trying to maneuver thru the masses of humanity at the State Fair you’re bound to run into JACK’S Shack on the corner of Underwood and Wright. Pick up your new JACK Swag! Hang with Remy from Noon – 2pm weekdays!

It doesn’t end there…Play Biggie in Blackjack with JACK, sponsored by Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Hinckley, five times per day. Everyone that plays scores $10 in Grand Play™.

Take a pic in our artist cut outs. Not to mention you can register to win Tickets to Grand Casino Hinckley’s Grand Rocktember V presented by JACK-FM where you can party with Remy and Biggie!

Make fun of Remy while he tries to convince people to buy t-shirts, and avoid Biggie’s relentless leg humping, well, unless you’re into that kind of thing. Play JACKtivities for prizes, buy our new Stuff and just hang with us. Also win Remy’s Swig It Mug

August 25th and August 26th

JACK at the Fair is brought to you by A Holes Games

Stop by the Jack booth to play A Holes!

It’s a mix of Cornhole, Darts, and Washer Toss all rolled into one! AHoles is a portable, easy to learn, and challenging game to play for all ages. We created a game that people can bring to any party or enjoy at home all year long.  The compact playing area allows you and your friends to enjoy the game in college dorms, outside at the lake, and even in a crowded bar.  a holes JACK FM At The Minnesota State Fair 2017
