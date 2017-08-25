Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is Crushing at the Box Office

By Hayden Wright

Metallica are crushing every other summer tour. Ten concerts between May 10 and June 18 raked in a whopping $49,571,719. By comparison, second place Tim McGraw and Faith Hill brought in $8,953,066 from seven shows during the same timeframe, according to Billboard.

Metallica kicked off their WorldWired Tour last October to support Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, the band’s tenth studio album. Warmup dates began in early 2016 with a handful of U.S. shows. Then, the tour conquered Latin America, Europe and Asia, with the occasional stateside promotional concert,

The North American leg began in May 2017 and ticket sales at stadiums went through the roof. U.S. performances after June 18 weren’t tabulated in the latest Hot Tours tally (based on reports from their promoter Live Nation) but suffice it to say, WorldWired is a cash cow.

The men of Metallica aren’t finished. Another European leg (the ninth overall leg of this globe-trotting tour) kicks off September 2 in Copenhagen and dates are scheduled through May 2018.