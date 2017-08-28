Watch Eddie Vedder Perform a New Song on ‘Twin Peaks’

By Annie Reuter

The Twin Peaks reboot had a very special guest on Sunday evening (August 27) with a performance by Eddie Vedder. In the episode, Vedder portrays a role he knows all too well: musician. The singer used his birth name — Edward Louis Severson III — on the show as he is introduced to an attentive Roadhouse audience.

Related: Eddie Vedder Joins Roger Waters for ‘Comfortably Numb’

“Ladies and gentleman, The Roadhouse is proud to welcome Edward Louis Severson,” an announcer says before Vedder takes the stage.

The spotlight then slowly makes its way to Vedder, who is seated on stage alone with his acoustic guitar donning a fedora. The rocker penned the song “Out of Sand” specifically for the show and as he plays it live the audience hangs on every word.

“Who I was I will never be again,” he croons in his familiar gruff voice. Watch his performance of “Out of Sand” below.