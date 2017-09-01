Gospel Musician Plays Piano In Flooded Texas Home [WATCH]

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Aric Harding returned to his Friendswood home to get his kids' stuffed animals. Then he played his flooded piano. And he moved us to tears. <a href=”https://t.co/DePluEWz5l”>pic.twitter.com/DePluEWz5l</a></p>— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) <a href=”https://twitter.com/abc13houston/status/903066084412186624″>August 31, 2017</a></blockquote>

Gospel musician Aric Harding is just like the hundreds of thousands dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Harding was in his Friendswoods, TX home which as you can see in the video above, was flooded and he simply trying to get some toys to bring back to his children and he was moved to play his piano. This video went viral today, in a haunting moment with music reminding us of the lasting damage that many will have endure due to this tragic natural disaster.