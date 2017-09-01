The Stanley Cup Will Be At The Fair Labor Day Weekend

NHL – The Minnesota Wild and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the NHL Centennial Fan Arena is coming to St. Paul, September 1-4 at the Minnesota State Fair. An interactive traveling fan experience that will visit all NHL markets across North America in 2017, the NHL Centennial Fan Arena is part of the NHL’s Centennial festivities honoring a century’s worth of extraordinary players, teams, remarkable plays and unforgettable moments.

The NHL Centennial Fan Arena is free of charge with paid admission to the Minnesota State Fair. It will be located at the Minnesota State Fair’s Expo Place (on the corner of Cooper Street and Murphy Avenue) and open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. September 1-4 to fans of all ages.

The NHL Centennial Fan Arena includes:

Museum Truck: The main attraction is a 53-foot museum truck with an innovative interior featuring more than 1,000 square feet of interactive digital displays, original video content, historical memorabilia and unique photo moments.

Entertainment Truck: A second 53-foot trailer will host a giant video screen featuring team trivia and highlights, as well as a pop-out stage for special appearances.

The "Rink": A pop-up ball hockey rink will give youth hockey players a chance to shine with programmed games and clinics.

Clear the Ice Zamboni® VR Experience: This never-before-seen VR experience allows fans from across North America to compete against each other in a race to resurface the ice. Fans will take a seat in a mini-Zamboni® ice resurfacer, feel cool air on their skin and their seat rumble, as they are tasked with creating the perfect sheet of ice – in virtual reality. All races will be timed and shared on a leaderboard.

Stanley Cup®: The oldest and most revered trophy in all professional sports will make a special appearance.

RSVP Program: Fans attending the Centennial Fan Arena can RSVP at nhl.com/fanarena

For more information and the most up-to-date schedule of events, please visit nhl.com/fanarena.