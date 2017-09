We’re Giving You Rockstar VIP Access To Rocktember 6x A Day Starting at 3:30!

ROCKSTAR VIP ACCESS:

-Rockstar VIP Access For Both Days Of Rocktember (Sept. 8 & 9)

-2 t-shirts

-$20 In Grand Play

-Food Vouchers So You Can Get Your Eat On

Friday, September 8 at 4 p.m.

Paradise Kitty

Firehouse

Slaughter

Jackyl

Headliner: Extreme

Saturday, September 9 at 1 p.m.

Iron Maidens

Faster Pussycat

Scrap Metal

Great White

Warrant

Skid Row

Queensryche

Headliner: Styx