Musicians Remember Steely Dan’s Walter Becker

Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker died on Sunday (Sept. 3) and when the news broke, the music world started sharing tributes.

Bandmate Donald Fagen shared a heartfelt message via his official Facebook page.

“Walter Becker was my friend, my writing partner and my bandmate since we met as students at Bard College in 1967,” Fagen wrote. “He was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny. I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.”

Other artists, including Slash, Questlove and Ryan Adams, also shared their feelings about Becker and his music.

RIP #WalterBecker A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

#RIPWalterBecker Very sad news. They're one of my favorite bands. fb.me/1ccSwTYR6 —

Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 03, 2017

So sad to hear. A true inspiration R.I.P. Walter Becker, Co-Creator of Steely Dan, Dies at 67 via @NYTimes nytimes.com/2017/09/03/art… —

Lisa Loeb (@LisaLoeb) September 03, 2017

rest in peace WALTER BECKER, one half of the team i aspire to everytime I sit down at a piano. thank you for your unparalleled contribution —

Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) September 03, 2017

I was once in a band that played only Steely Dan songs. It was hard and lots of fun. RIP Walter. —

Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 03, 2017

Damn. RIP #WalterBecker - Hey kids, Spin Pretzel Logic by Steely Dan in his honor if you don't know it. —

benjamin folds (@BenFolds) September 04, 2017

Walter Becker, you changed my life with music. You are so loved Straight to the stars.... My friend https://t.co/vqVeglX5Tc —

Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 03, 2017

RIP Walter Becker. Travel Safe back home to the stars of which your soul arose. We love and miss you. XO https://t.co/U6rsOREMRI —

Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 03, 2017

RIP Walter Becker. Listening to Steely Dan all day in your honor. —

nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) September 03, 2017