Bust out your jersey and face paint as JACK FM gets you amped for an epic year of hockey with access to a Minnesota Wild pre-season game. Win your tickets two times a day at 4pm and 5pm during the 2 hour commercial free ride with Remy built by Twin City Framers Dot Com!

At 4pm Win tickets to see Minnesota crush Winnipeg next Thursday night at the X!

At 5pm Win tickets to see Minnesota crush Dallas September 30th at the X!