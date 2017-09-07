This Is What Not To Do On Your First Tinder Date!

This girl on a Tinder date had herself a night full of poop, and bad decision making. A Tinder date led to a movie back at the guy’s place which led to a poop, which led to this young lady getting stuck in a window because of poop.

According to HuffPost, the night was still young, so he invited her over to his house to drink wine and watch a documentary about Scientology, he wrote on a GoFundMe page.

At some point, the unidentified woman asked to use his bathroom. When she returned, Smyth said, she had “a panicked look in her eye.” Smyth said the woman told him: “I went for a poo in your toilet, and it would not flush.”

Smyth suggested going outside together, bagging up the offending poo, throwing it away and then pretending “the whole sorry affair had never happened.”

The story gets shittier. Smyth’s bathroom window doesn’t open to the garden, but into an 18-inch gap that is separated from the outside world by another non-opening double glazed window.

“It was into this twilight zone that my date had thrown her poo,” he wrote. According to Smyth, when he went to get a hammer to smash the window, his date decided to climb in headfirst to retrieve the poop herself ― which she was able to do successfully.

That’s when she got stuck, upside down, and had to be saved by the fire department. A GoFundMe page was started to replace his broken window. Even better, he said a second date will likely happen.

That’s how you get a second date.