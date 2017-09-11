Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Puts Chris Cornell Memorial on Drum Kit

By Scott T. Sterling

Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins has created a memorial for Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell on his touring drum set.

The band shared an image of the memorial via Twitter while promoting a live stream of the band’s upcoming set at Lollapalooza Berlin. Cornell’s wife Vicky thanked Hawkins and the band for the “support and continuing to honor Chris’s memory.”

