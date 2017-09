“AN ACOUSTIC EVENING WITH DISPATCH”

Tour Announced For North America This Fall

Coming to Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis on December 11, 2017

Dispatch to Play Their Favorite Intimate Venues in First Ever Acoustic Tour

“Only The Wild Ones” Marks the Bands First Top 10 Hit at AAA Radio

Tickets on Sale This Friday, September 15 at 10:00 AM

