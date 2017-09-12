Three Dog Night Will Play Mystic Lake On Oct. 20

Boasting chart and sales records that are virtually unmatched in popular music, Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits including three No. 1 singles, 11 Top 10s, 18 straight Top 20s, seven million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. Timeless classics like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One” serve to crystallize the band’s continuing popularity.

 

Three Dog Night At Mystic Lake on Oct. 20 at 8pm, buy your tickets HERE

