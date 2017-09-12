WILCO Performing 2 Nights At The Palace Theatre In St. Paul

Performing Live For Two Nights at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul

Wednesday & Thursday, November 15 & 16, 2017

***Tickets For Both Shows On Sale This Friday, September 15 at 10:00 AM ***

Wilco will play mid-November concerts in St. Paul, MN to close out their 2017 touring schedule. The shows at the newly renovated Palace Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday, November 15 and 16 will be the last chance for fans to see the band perform for a while, as it takes a hiatus from touring for most, if not all, of 2018 to record new material and for individual members to pursue other projects. The Palace Theatre performances will be the band’s most intimate in the market since 2011. Reserved seat balcony/loge and general admission tickets ($50.00) for both shows go on sale to the public on Friday, September 15 at 10:00 AM. Tickets will be available online at Etix.com and Palacestpaul.com, in person at The Depot Tavern and select ticket outlets or by phone at 1-800-514-3849. 18 & Over. Six ticket limit – strictly enforced.

The tour supports the acclaimed Chicago band’s 10th studio album, Schmilco (dBpm Records), described by NPR as “perfectly understated and deeply affecting,” and follows the recent release of Jeff Tweedy’s Together At Last, which features solo acoustic versions of Wilco classics and beyond.

Both are available now for purchase in all formats: digital, CD and vinyl, through wilcoworld.net, iTunes, Amazon and at local independent record stores.

Wilco is Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, Glenn Kotche, Mikael Jorgensen, Nels Cline and Pat Sansone.