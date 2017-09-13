Hope Rocks Annual Fundraiser For Faith’s Lodge

Hope Rocks is celebrating 10 years this fall!

Hope Rocks is the annual fundraiser for Faith’s Lodge. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a rockin’ party to celebrate and support this one of a kind retreat in the serene Wisconsin woods.

This year’s event happens Saturday, Sept. 23rd, starting at 5pm at Radisson Blu, Mall of America.

Faith’s Lodge was created by parents who lost a child just two weeks before she was due. They named her Faith and wanted to remember her in a meaningful way. They created Faith’s Lodge, named after the baby: a place where other grieving parents or parents of children with a medically complex condition could connect, reflect, cope with their loss and find hope and strength for the future.

It’s the only facility of its kind in the country. Hope Rocks celebrates hope by remembering those lost but it is a party . It starts with cocktails and a silent auction, and moves into dinner and a beautiful program highlighting those who found hope during their darkest hours.

And dig this: the evening’s grand finale is a dance party featuring Minnesota based Boogie Wonderland, the premier disco tribute band, packing dance floors since 1997.

Get tickets and learn more at http://faithslodge.org/hoperocks.