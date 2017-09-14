Watch Anthony Vincent Cover Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Give It Away’ In 20+ Styles

Loudwire – He’s back, and he’s ready to “give it away.” YouTube star Anthony Vincent, best known for covering songs in a variety of styles at his Ten Second Songs account, is ready show off his range once more with this take on the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ tongue-twisty classic, “Give It Away.”

For those not familiar, Vincent has taken on such favorites as System of a Down’s “Chop Suey” and Halestorm’s “I Miss the Memory,” covering both songs in a variety of styles from an assortment of genres. He’s also added some rock and metal flavor to the Pokemon theme and songs from Adele and Gorillaz among others.

In this latest video, Vincent is seen singing, playing guitar, keyboards and utilizing a sampler to help fit the pacing of the artist style he’s taking on. In all, there are 22 different styles in the video, from the very distinctive sounds of Slipknot and Korn, to the higher pitched aggression of Beastie Boys and Guns N’ Roses and you even get Vincent trying out Rage Against the Machine, Nine Inch Nails and Black Sabbath. And Vincent doesn’t just toil in the hard rock and metal genres. He tests out the song as Depeche Mode, Frank Zappa, Twenty One Pilots, David Bowie and Bone Thugs N’ Harmony among others. One hilarious highlight is when he channels Star Wars composer John Williams “using the force” to bring model starfighter onscreen.