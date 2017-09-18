U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Due to Security Concerns

By Jon Wiederhorn

U2 canceled their September 16 concert in St. Louis because officials could not provide adequate security for the show.

The city of St. Louis is experiencing protests over the acquittal of a white police officer who fatally shot a black man (via CBS News).

Related: U2 Perform New Song ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Live Nation shared the information in a statement released Saturday morning: “Live Nation and U2 regrettably announce their St. Louis show scheduled for tonight, September 16, 2017 has been canceled.

“We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size,” the statement continued. “We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity.”

“In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.” – Live Nation and U2.”

Fans who purchased tickets online will receive a refund on the credit card tickets were ordered on. Refunds for non-internet purchases will be available starting Monday at 10am at point of purchase.