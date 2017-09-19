Justin Bieber Apologized To Marilyn Manson For Being An A-Hole

While appearing on the Howard Stern show, Marilyn Manson expanded on the purported beef between him and pop-star Justin Bieber. The feud originally came up after Bieber had been wearing and selling shirts with Manson’s image, and after meeting Manson, told him, “I made you relevant again.”

Manson ripped apart Bieber in a recent interview with Consequence of Sound, and subsequently heard back from the pop star. Manson told Stern there wasn’t really any problem between the two, and gave Stern his “burner phone” to show a recent conversation between the two via text. “Bro, it’s Bieber what’s up with that article? I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction. Also, if anything wasn’t squared away with the T-shirts, I’m so sorry,” the text read. “Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that if I came off as an a–hole or was just an a–hole, I’m sorry. ?”

Manson mentioned he replied to Bieber, sending back a message that just said “words.” He elaborated, “That’s what I say to girls when they talk.” He further explained his feelings towards Bieber, mentioning he didn’t have a problem with Bieber’s T-shirt design but more of his comment in general. “It was just a cocky little thing to say,” Manson said.

The text conversation continued, Manson writing back, “[The interview] was exaggerated. You were just you being you. No beef here.” Stern asked Manson to clarify, Manson laughed, “I just said ‘you were just being you,’ which could mean you’re just being an a–hole, or whatever.”

Bieber would text back, “Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. Again, my bad, if I was an a–hole — that wasn’t my intention. Just want you to know that.” Manson would fire back, “We are cool. People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud. Let’s turn it upside-down and f— the press and do something together. It will be the best. And don’t apologize, you weren’t an a–hole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn’t out to get you.” He wrapped up the text conversation, promising “not to talk s-t about him on Stern.” Bieber replied, “Well thanks, LOL.”