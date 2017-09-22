Bob Seger Announces New Album ‘I Knew You When,’ Covers Lou Reed

By Scott T. Sterling

Few artists personify the sound of the American heartland like Detroit classic rocker Bob Seger.

So it’s with some surprise that Seger has revealed his next single to be a cover of legendary New York king of cool, Lou Reed.

For his upcoming album, I Knew You When, Seger has released his version of Reed’s “Busload of Faith” as its lead single.

“Busload of Faith” was an album cut found on Reed’s 1989 full-length, appropriately titled New York.

As the Detroit Free Press points out, Seger has put his own spin on one of the song’s lyrics, swapping out the word “churches” for “real estate” in what may be a jab at President Trump: “You can’t depend on the president /Unless there’s real estate that you want to buy.”

With his music only just hitting streaming services this past June, Seger has yet to release the new single on any of those platforms yet. The song was sent straight to radio, so tune into your favorite classic rock station and request that they give it a spin.

I Knew You When is set for release on Nov. 17, which is also the day Seger and the Silver Bullet Band wrap up their current tour at Chicago’s Allstate Arena.