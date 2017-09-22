Buy Bob Seger Tickets Here

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band have extended their 2017 Runaway Train Tour including a stop in Saint Paul.

Bob Seger’s GREATEST HITS album was certified diamond by the RIAA for achieving 10 million units sold in the U.S. earlier this year. In 2015, Bob Seger was honored with Billboard’s “Legend of Live” award at the 12th annual Billboard Touring Conference & Awards for his significant and lasting impact on the touring industry.

Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band

When: Nov. 15

Where: Xcel Energy Center

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE