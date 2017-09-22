Buy Bob Seger Tickets Here

Photo: Clay Patrick McBride

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band have extended their 2017 Runaway Train Tour including a stop in Saint Paul.

Bob Seger’s GREATEST HITS album was certified diamond by the RIAA for achieving 10 million units sold in the U.S. earlier this year. In 2015, Bob Seger was honored with Billboard’s “Legend of Live” award at the 12th annual Billboard Touring Conference & Awards for his significant and lasting impact on the touring industry.

Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band

When: Nov. 15

Where: Xcel Energy Center

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live