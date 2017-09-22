What State Has 13 Of The 20 Drunkest Cities In America?

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

24/7 Wall Street surveyed 381 cities in America specifically looking at the percentage of adults who report binge or heavy drinking while looking at other factors such as the number of bars per capita, to come up with the drunkest cities in America.

20. Corvallis, OR

19. Iowa City, IA

18. Lincoln, NE

17. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI

16. Janesville-Beloit, WI

15. Racine, WI

14. Grand Forks, ND

13. Missoula, MT

12. Sheboygan, WI

11. Wausau, WI

10. Mankato-North Mankato, MN

9. Eau Claire, WI

8. Ames, IA

7. Fond du Lac, WI

6. La Crosse – Onalaska, WI

5. Fargo, ND

4. Madison, WI

3. Green Bay, WI

2. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

1. Appleton, WI

