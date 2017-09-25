Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington

By Scott T. Sterling

Tributes to fallen Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington continue to roll in, this time for rap star Wiz Khalifa.

The moment occurred during this year’s edition of the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas over the weekend (Sept. 24).

The tribute happened between songs when Khalifa’s band started playing Linkin Park’s “In the End,” from the band’s storied 2000 debut, Hybrid Theory. Fans quickly joined in, providing the vocals.

Watch the moment below.