Announced: Ed Sheeran At US Bank Stadium

ED SHEERAN ANNOUNCES

2018 NORTH AMERICAN STADIUM TOUR

Saturday, October 20, 2018 | U.S. Bank Stadium

CROSS- COUNTRY TREK KICKS OFF AUGUST 18TH AT THE ROSE BOWL IN PASADENA, CA

FAN PRE-SALE BEGINS MONDAY, OCTOBER 16TH AT 10AM LOCAL TIME, WITH GENERAL ON-SALE STARTING FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20TH

GLOBAL SUPERSTAR LAUNCHES NEW SINGLE “PERFECT”

WITH LIVE PERFORMANCE ON ABC’S “GOOD MORNING AMERICA” THIS MORNING AND THE MUCH-ANTICIPATED RETURN OF MTV’S “TRL”

ON OCTOBER 2ND

SOLD OUT ARENA TOUR ARRIVES IN NYC THIS WEEKEND WITH 3 NIGHT STAND AT BROOKLYN’S BARCLAYS CENTER

2X-PLATINUM CERTIFIED “÷” CONTINUES TO BE THE BIGGEST SELLING ALBUM OF THE YEAR THUS FAR

HISTORY-MAKING LEAD SINGLE “SHAPE OF YOU” IS

THE MOST STREAMED SONG EVER ON SPOTIFY