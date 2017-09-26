Announced: Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters at Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis

ROBERT PLANT & THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS

Live In Concert at Orpheum Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018

**Tickets on Sale This Friday, September 29 at 11:00 AM **

ROBERT PLANT ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN TOUR IN CELEBRATION OF NEW ALBUM, CARRY FIRE

ALL ONLINE TICKET PURCHASES RECEIVE CD OR DIGITAL COPY OF THE NEW ALBUM CARRY FIRE

“BLUEBIRDS OVER THE MOUNTAIN,” FEATURING CHRISSIE HYNDE, PREMIERES TODAY

CARRY FIRE AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Robert Plant has announced the first North American headline dates on his upcoming world tour celebrating the release of his eagerly anticipated new album Carry Fire which arrives via Nonesuch/Warner Bros. at all music retailers and streaming services on Friday, October 13, 2017. The live dates — which once again see Plant accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters – will include a stop on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. Reserved seat tickets ($100.00/$89.50/$75.00) go on sale this Friday, September 29th at 11:00 AM and will be available for purchase online at the State Theatre box office, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Six ticket limit – strictly enforced. For updates, please visit www.robertplant.com.

The album track “Bluebirds Over The Mountain” is also available today. Written by rockabilly legend Ersel Hickey and later recorded by both Richie Valens and The Beach Boys, “Bluebirds Over The Mountain” features special guest Chrissie Hynde joining Plant on vocals. The track is accompanied by a striking companion visual, streaming now at Plant’s official YouTube channel (as are companion videos for both “The May Queen” and “Bones of Saints.” WATCH “BLUEBIRDS OVER THE MOUNTAIN” HERE

Plant, who is very committed to getting tickets into the hands of his fans and not scalpers or bots, is collaborating with Ticketmaster to sell Presale tickets through its Verified Fan ® program. Fans can visit robertplant.tmverifiedfan.com to register for Verified Fan Presale access now until registration closes on Wednesday, September 27, at 12pm Eastern Time. Those verified and selected will receive a text invitation two to four hours before the Presale begins on Thursday, September 28 at 12pm Eastern. The general public onsale will be on Friday, September 29.