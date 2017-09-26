Goldy Stiff Arms 7th Grader From Eagan During Vikings Halftime Show

Pioneer Press – The Golden Gopher football team may have had the weekend off but their mascot came to play Sunday in an exhibition against an Eagan youth football team.

At halftime of the Vikings game at US Bank Stadium, Goldy Gopher took a toss from Viktor the Viking and exploded around the right edge of the line.

Outrunning a downfield block from Minnesota United’s PK Loon, the rodent mascot delivered a punishing stiff-arm at the 5-yard line that sent a seventh-grader tumbling over backward.

