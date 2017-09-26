Someone Used A Picture Of David Spade When They Painted A Kurt Cobain Mural [Photos]

There has to be some internet joke here that we’re not getting! You don’t just paint a mural of Kurt Cobain that’s actually David Spade without knowing you’re doing it. It can’t be an accident. Because that is 100% a picture of David Spade. It was 100% David Spade before I saw Spade’s tweet proving that it actually is a picture of him.

