Someone Used A Picture Of David Spade When They Painted A Kurt Cobain Mural [Photos]

"It's better to burn out than fade away" – Rip Kurt Cobain. Last day to get a ticket for the tour tomorrow in Linz https://t.co/9dviyqU980 pic.twitter.com/Y6i04jWmcb — LUSHSUX (@lushsux) September 21, 2017

There has to be some internet joke here that we’re not getting! You don’t just paint a mural of Kurt Cobain that’s actually David Spade without knowing you’re doing it. It can’t be an accident. Because that is 100% a picture of David Spade. It was 100% David Spade before I saw Spade’s tweet proving that it actually is a picture of him.