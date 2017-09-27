311 Turn to the Fans for ‘Til the City’s on Fire’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

311 throw it back to their diehard fans in the music video for new single, “‘Til the City’s on Fire.”

The video is a reflection of the album cover for the band’s most recent album, Mosaic, which is comprised of nearly 10,000 photos submitted by 311 fans.

The new clip was compiled from fan video submissions and live footage along the band’s 2017 summer tour.

“The Mosaic album cover captures the spirit of the collective nature that is 311-band & fans together to form something greater than the sum of its parts,” explained Nick Hexum, the band’s frontman, singer and guitar player.

“Since the Music album we were one of the first rock bands to drop 808’s, samples and chopped vocals into the mix,” he added. “We’ve gotten away from that lately, but this song really is influenced by the latest production techniques coming out of both Jamaica and the EDM scene.”

As for the song’s meaning?

“It’s about getting messed up on a Friday night. Pure and simple,” Hexum said.

Check out 311’s latest below.