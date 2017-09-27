U2 Send Love Letter to NYC in ‘You’re the Best Thing About Me’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

U2 loves New York.

That’s the sentiment behind the band’s new music video, “You’re the Best Thing About Me,” the lead single from U2’s new album, Songs of Experience, which is set for release later this year.

The Jonas Åkerlund-directed clip follows the group as they tour New York City, where as a press release notes, “they played their first U.S. club gig in December 1980 beginning a love affair with the city which has endured for almost 40 years.”

Watch the video below.