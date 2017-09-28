Guy Switches Shoes With His Girlfriend At The Airport So She Can Be Comfortable

Daily Mail– Unexpectedly touching images showing a man wearing his girlfriend’s high heels to relieve her tired feet have gone viral after warming hearts around the world. More than 10,000 people have commented on the viral snaps from Chongqing Municipality’s Shapingba District in south-western China, and they have been liked over 25,000 times. The photos were taken by a woman with the surname Xie on the fourth floor of Xinqiao Hospital, where the girlfriend had been waiting to see a doctor. Xie said the woman appeared to be in some discomfort, and that the couple had already swapped shoes when they turned up. ‘The high heels were pink, so it was very obvious when I saw the man wearing them,’ Xie said. ‘She did offer to swap their shoes again, but he refused,’ she said, adding: ‘I found that really, really sweet.’