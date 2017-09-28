What Will Happen To The Playboy Mansion Now?

Hugh Hefner’s swinging Los Angeles party pad will be forever remembered as the Playboy Mansion, where the adult entertainment mogul worked and played for more than 45 years.

But the fate of the hedonistic haven following the 91-year-old Playboy founder’s death on Wednesday is now in the hands of its current owner — Hefner’s next-door neighbor.

The neighbor, Daren Metropoulos, 33, scion of the Greek billionaire Dean Metropoulos and the co-owner of Twinkies-maker Hostess Brands, bought the sprawling, 20,000-square-foot home in August 2016. He paid a reported $100 million — knocked down from an earlier $200 million asking price.

As a stipulation for the sale, Metropoulos agreed to allow Hefner and his wife, Crystal Harris, to continue to live at the estate in the affluent Holmby Hills neighborhood until his death, according to a statement at the time. (Hefner had paid $1.1 million for the property in 1971.)

Metropoulos, who was once photographed at a Playboy Mansion party with Snoop Dogg in 2012, had already bought the sister property next door from Hefner in 2009, according to The Los Angeles Times. He paid $18 million for that 7,300-square-foot home.

Metropoulos said in a statement Thursday that he simply wanted to remember his neighbor and friend as “a visionary in business, a giant in media and an iconic figure of pop culture whose legacy will leave a lasting impact.”

With the death of Hefner, future plans for his famed fantasyland — which includes the mansion, a private zoo, a grotto, an expansive pool and tennis courts — remains unclear.

What is known is that Metropoulos intends to bring his properties together and use the larger home, which was built in 1927 and which he referred to last year as “one of the most iconic properties in the world and the crown jewel of Holmby Hills.”

“I look forward to eventually rejoining the two estates and enjoying this beautiful property as my private residence for years to come,” he previously said.