CLM Presents And 104.1 JACK FM 4th Annual Jack The Halls Hip Hop Ball 2017 With Nelly And T.I.

CLM PRESENTS AND 104.1 JACK FM BRING YOU, OUR 4TH ANNUAL JACK THE HALLS HIP HOP BALL FEATURING NELLY AND T.I. HOSTED BY REMY MAXWELL AND SANTA BIGGIE

WHERE: December 21ST At Myth Live In Maplewood

Tickets On Sale October 6th at 10am

-GET IN EARLY FOR JUST 40 BUCKS WITH JACK’S PRE-SALE STARTING WEDNESDAY AT 10AM CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

VIP PACKAGES AVAILABLE IN THE SILVER AND PLATINUM SUITES HERE

-NELLY HAS 4 #1 HITS PLUS OVER 10 TOP 10’S AS LEAD OR FEATURED ARTIST, A COUPLE OF GRAMMYS INCLUDING BEST MALE RAP SOLO PERFORMANCE FOR HOT IN HERRE

-T.I. HAS 2 #1’S AND OVER 10 TOP 10’S AS LEAD OR FEATURED ARTIST (WHATEVER YOU LIKE & LIVE YOUR LIFE #1 AS LEAD) COLABORATED WITH JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE ON “DEAD AND GONE” AND “MY LOVE”, PLUS THE CONTROVERSIAL MEGA SMASH “BLURRED LINES” WITH ROBIN THICKE AND PHARREL

T.I. ALSO HAS A FEW GRAMMY’S (3)