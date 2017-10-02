Avenged Sevenfold Announce Winter 2018 North American Tour Dates With Breaking Benjamin + Bullet for My Valentine

Get ready for the first major must-see tour of 2018! After spending much of 2017 supporting Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold are ready to headline shows in early 2018 promoting the release of The Stage album. And it’s going to be quite the lineup the band is taking on the road.

The first round of dates for “The Stage World Tour” start in North America with Breaking Benjamin and Bullet for My Valentine providing support. The trek gets underway Jan. 12 in Nashville, Tenn., with shows currently booked through Feb. 11 in Fargo, N.D. See all of the stops listed below.

Avenged Sevenfold’s Deathbat Nation will get first crack at the tickets with pre-sales starting Oct. 3 (in most markets) and a Ticketmaster / local pre-sale continuing on Oct. 5. The general public on-sale date is this Friday (Oct. 6), and each on-sale opportunity begins at 10AM local time in each market unless otherwise noted. This is not the full run, as the band has stated that Canadian dates will be announced next week and more North American dates are coming soon.

For those interested, you can upgrade your Avenged Sevenfold concert-going experience through the band’s assorted VIP packages. These include access to the Paradigm Lounge, copies of the Unholy Confessions book and great seats. To get more info on the different VIP packages, head here.

Jan. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena – ***General on-sale 12PM local

Jan. 14 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Van Andel Arena – *Deathbat Nation pre-sale 10/4 12PM local, ***General on-sale 1PM local

Jan. 16 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Jan. 17 – State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center – ***General on-sale 12PM local

Jan. 24 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center – ***General on-sale 11AM local

Jan. 25 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Jan. 27 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sandford Premier Center

Jan. 31 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum – **TM/Local pre-sale 10/12, ***General on-sale 10/13. Both 10AM local.

Feb. 2 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Center

Feb. 3 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Feb. 6 – Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Feb. 8 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 9 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ US Cellular Center

Feb. 11 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome