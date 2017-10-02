KISS Lead Pledge Of Allegiance At Concert [WATCH]

The group also included the Pledge of Allegiance at previous shows as well, and continued to do so with their performance at the Gretna Heritage Festival near New Orleans Saturday night (Sept. 30). According to NOLA.com, the band had just performed “Rock and Roll All Nite” with a flurry of confetti still falling when the pledge was introduced into the show.

