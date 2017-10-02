Marilyn Manson Cancels Nine Shows After Onstage Injury Caused by Stage Prop

According to Loudwire, There’s some good news and some bad news concerning Marilyn Manson. After a scary-looking incident in which the singer took a tumble as a large stage prop fell on top of him during his New York City show Saturday night, the singer is okay. However, he did suffer an injury and the bad news is that he’ll be missing the next nine shows as he recuperates.

“Marilyn Manson is being forced to cancel several of his October dates on his forthcoming U.S. tour,” the singer’s rep told Rolling Stone. “On Saturday night, the legendary performer suffered an injury on stage towards the end of his set at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom causing him to cut the show short. He was treated for the injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at home in Los Angeles.”

The rep added, “The shows from Boston, Oct. 2 through Houston, Oct. 14 will be rescheduled for a later date. Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow.” For those not up to date on Manson’s touring, that means that in addition to the Boston and Houston shows, markets affected include Huntington, N.Y., Toronto, Camden, N.J., Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, Milwaukee and Kansas City. If all holds to form, Manson would resume the tour Oct. 15 in Grand Prairie, Texas at the Freakers Ball.

Manson had performed a good portion of his show when during a performance of the song “Sweet Dreams” he attempted to climb the scaffolding on two giant gun stage props. But the singer appeared to take a misstep, falling backwards as the prop then tumbled down on top of him. Stagehands rushed the stage to remove the prop from Manson and the lights went down before it was revealed that the remainder of the show would be canceled. The singer was taken via stretcher to the hospital after the performance, as seen in the tweet below.

First picture of Marilyn Manson on his way to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/wBHMmKUJsC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2017

