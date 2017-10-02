Tom Petty Rushed to the Hospital in Cardiac Arrest: Report

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic rock legend Tom Petty has been rushed to hospital after being found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

According to the report, EMTs rushed to Petty’s Malibu home and were able to find a pulse. The rocker was then rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and placed on life support.

Petty, who is 66, had recently ended the 40th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tour with a multi-night stand at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: TMZ is now reporting that Petty “had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.”