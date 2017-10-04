Bruce Springsteen Says Next Solo Album is Finished

By Hayden Wright

Bruce Springsteen’s eighteenth studio album High Hopes debuted in 2014, and the Boss says lucky number 19 is now complete, though it still lacks a title and release date.

Related: Bruce Springsteen Remembers Tom Petty: ‘A Long Lost Brother’

The project won’t feature the E-Street Band and the rock icon says he was inspired by Southern California pop music of the 1970s, reports Variety. “It’s connected to my solo records writing-wise…” Springsteen said. “But it’s not like them at all.”

The Boss opened up about the long-gestating album’s throwback influences. He felt drawn to sturdy, timeless pop and country compositions from the 70s.

“Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records,” he said. “I don’t know if people will hear those influences, but that was what I had in my mind. It gave me something to hook an album around; it gave me some inspiration to write. And also, it’s a singer-songwriter record.”

Springsteen says he’s still trying to decide when to release it: “I’ve just been caught up in other projects. It’s kind of waiting for its moment. Good music doesn’t go away!”