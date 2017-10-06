Announced: Sam Smith Will Play Xcel Energy Center

Sam Smith-Xcel Energy Center-Aug. 14

Presale begins Oct 11 at 10am

General tickets on sale Oct. 12 at 10am

Sam Smith’s sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All, will be released worldwide on Nov. 3 via Capitol Records. The pre-order is underway now at samsmith.world/TTOIAUS. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive the new track “Pray” plus the first single, “Too Good At Goodbyes.” See below for full track listing.

Today, Smith announced the North American dates for The Thrill Of It All tour. The arena run will kick off on June 18 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto and include shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (June 27), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 29), Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul (Aug. 14) and STAPLES Center in Los Angeles (Aug. 28 & 29). An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. local time at samsmithworld.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Each ticket purchased online for any of the U.S. dates on The Thrill Of It All tour will include a copy of Smith’s new album. Visit samsmithworld.com for additional details.