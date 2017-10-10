18 Reasons To Date A Girl Who Likes Hockey

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Hockey season is officially back! Whiskey Riff put together the 18 reasons why you should date a girl who likes hockey!

1. Have you seen her in a hockey sweater? Thing of beauty.

2. They aren’t afraid of the cold.

3. She knows the definition of devotion.

4. She’ll scream at the TV with you.

5. Game night and date night are one in the same.

6. She enjoys an ice cold Labatt Blue (or any other beer).

7. She understands the pain of a losing record.

8. And how to celebrate like a champion.

9. She has no problem being “one of the boys.”

10. Spontaneity. Last minute ticket search? Hell yeah.

11. She’s just as into the game as you.

12. Instead of yelling at you because you’re on your phone at dinner, she’ll say “Hey can you check the score?”

13. Two words. Ball cap.

14. If you got different teams, a friendly wager can be a blast.

15. There is no fighting for the remote. We both know what’s on tonight.

16. Hockey is always in season right around Christmas and V-Day.

17. She’s feisty. She’ll drop the gloves if she has to.

18. Insert random “she’ll hold your stick” joke here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live