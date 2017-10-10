Marilyn Manson Recruits Johnny Depp For NSFW ‘SAY10’ Video [WATCH]

Marilyn Manson is at his shock-rocking best in the provocative video for the song “SAY10” and he’s brought his good friend Johnny Depp along for the ride! The track is the latest single to come from his acclaimed new album Heaven Upside Down, which was released this past Friday (Oct. 6).

The clip, which can be seen below, has got all the hallmarks of what made the singer so controversial in the first place; sex, nudity, violence, anti-Christian imagery, bondage gear, a snot-rocket and blood – lots and lots of blood. Manson, who has popped back in a single-colored contact for the affair, enlists his buddy, actor and musician Depp, who appears as a foil or partner in crime for the proceedings, clad in a white suit and sporting a face smeared in white and black greasepaint.

“After the the balloons have all shriveled up and are swallowed in the puddles of puke and idealism, don’t look to Me for sympathy,” Manson says in a statement. “I am here to be all that I am accused of not being. And to be blamed for what you made Me. The shots you will hear are from a mouth disguised as a gun. Don’t call this art. This is a hard c–k in a room full of vampires and the music, man. The music is My foul blood on your faces.”

One of the highlights of the video for “SAY10” is, while a woman is on a bed pleasuring herself, a person is frantically trying to come through the wall behind her, creating a familiar stretching effect which is an ode to an iconic scene from the original A Nightmare on Elm Street. None to coincidentally, the 1984 horror flick directed by Wes Craven marked the film debut of Depp.

