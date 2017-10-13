Marilyn Manson Is Now Fragile, Postpones Tour Due To Broken Leg

Marilyn Manson has conducted his first interview after being crushed by a falling stage prop two weeks ago. Manson reveals the giant structure of two guns broke his leg in two places, with the musician calling the pain “excruciating.”

The incident happened in New York City while Manson was performing his cover of “Sweet Dreams” at Hammerstein Ballroom. After coming in contact with the prop, it fell forward onto Manson, ending his show prematurely. “I only recently watched the video of it,” Manson tells Yahoo. “I can see how it could look terrifying. It was terrifying for me, because the truss was not secured properly.”

He continues, “I wasn’t trying to climb it. It started to fall and I tried to push back and I didn’t get out the way in time. I’m not sure what I hit my head on, but it did fall onto my leg and break the fibula in two places. The pain was excruciating.”

After being stretchered out of the venue, doctors inserted a plate into Manson’s leg and placed 10 screws into his fibula, plus one in his ankle. The Antichrist Superstar is now recovering in a cast. “It definitely could have crushed my skull and my ribs,” Manson says. “I have some minor bruising in that area, but it took six guys to pull it off of me. It was like wrestling a giant iron monster.”