Radiohead Slammed by Fox News: ‘Elaborate Moaning and Whining’

By Scott T. Sterling

When it comes to mindful, thought-provoking critiques of heady art-rockers Radiohead, Fox News is probably not the first place most music aficionados would look.

But that’s what they got when Greg Gutfeld Show correspondent Kat Timpf broke down the band’s chances to be chosen among the next class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Timpf thinks they’re a shoo-in, since in her estimation, the institution is “about fame, and not talent.”

The correspondent elaborated on her thoughts, oversharing along the way with quite a bit to unpack.

“I don’t even like them,” Timpf said of Thom Yorke and company, “but the kind of guys that I like have to be three things: strange, malnourished, and sad. Those guys always like Radiohead, so I’ve been having to pretend to like Radiohead for years to get these men, even though the music is just elaborate moaning and whining for ringtone sounds. You know what, if that’s not fame and power that will get me to do that for someone else, then I don’t know what is.”

Watch Timpf’s Radiohead rant via Consequence of Sound below.