Tim Horton’s Releases Spicy Buffalo Latte

According to the Chicago Tribune, Tim Horton’s, the Canadian quick-service restaurant chain that has 94 locations in the U.S., has offered up a challenge to the reigning king of fall flavors: a latte topped with Buffalo sauce seasoning.

The spicy coffee drink is available for a limited time only at Tim Horton’s locations in Buffalo, N.Y.

“Made from freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor, the latte is topped with whipped topping and a dusting of zesty Buffalo seasoning,” Horton’s said.

“The unlikely pairing of sweet mocha and tangy Buffalo sauce come together to create an unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat we hope our guests will enjoy,” said the chain’s U.S. president, Stephen Goldstein.