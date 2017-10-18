Weezer Head to ‘Happy Hour’ on New Song

By Scott T. Sterling

Weezer has shared the new track “Happy Hour,” taken from the forthcoming full-length, Pacific Daydream.

“Next up from the new album is ‘Happy Hour,’ which like many cool Weezer songs has a sad message wrapped in a sunny package,” the band wrote on Twitter. “Sort of a companion piece to ‘Island in the Sun’ from 2001, but instead of being a pure fantasy about an escape, the guy in ‘Happy Hour’ is chained to reality, looking around for a break from the routine. It’s not hard to relate, but unlike that guy, fortunately we have new Weezer music to listen to!”

Pacific Daydream is set to debut Oct. 27.

Check out “Happy Hour” below.