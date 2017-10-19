Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong & Kat Von D Launch Basket Case Eyeliner

By Jon Wiederhorn
Who better to co-launch a unisex brand of eyeliner than Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong?
The punk rocker, who has been wearing guyliner since his teens, has teamed up with tattoo artist and model Kat Von D to release Basket Case Liner (“Basket Case” is, of course, one of Green Day’s most popular songs).
Kat posted a photo of her and Armstrong in full-on promotional mode as well as a shot of the Basket Case Liner product.
