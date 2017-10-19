These High Schoolers Sound Just Like Led Zepplin [WATCH]

I know, I know, that’s a HUGE comparison and nobody should EVER really be compared to Zep, but you can’t NOT compare these kids (Greta Van Fleet) to them. If you told me to close my eyes and listen to this unreleased track from Physical Graffiti, I wouldn’t bat an eye. Singer is 17 years old and sounds exactly like Robert Plant. Drummer is 15 and he’s hitting Bonham style fills every 2 seconds. Guitar and bass are 15 and 14 years old respectively, and they’re making me feel like a washed up piece of shit who’s never done anything in my life. How does this happen?