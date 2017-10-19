University Offering First Ever Bachelor’s Degree In Weed Tells Stoners Not To Apply

Photo credit RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images

Source – Looking to capitalize on the rising demand for cannabis, Northern Michigan University is offering a marijuana-focused degree — but stoners need not apply.

 “Obviously, the program is new and different and it might speak to a certain crowd. But for a student to succeed, they’re going to have to be very dedicated and motivated,” Brandon Canfield, associate chemistry professor, told the Detroit Free Press of the medicinal plant chemistry Bachelor of Science degree.

“This is not an easy program. It’s a really intense, biology chemistry program,” Canfield added. He noted that while students won’t grow marijuana plants in the program, they do study similar plants with medicinal value.

The public university in the Great Lakes State launched the program for the fall 2017 semester, with about a dozen students currently enrolled. In addition to courses in chemistry, biology, botany and horticulture, students will also study marketing and finance, the paper reported.

While other colleges and universities offer classes or certificates in marijuana policy and law, Northern Michigan breaks ground to offer the first four-year degree dedicated to the science and business of growing marijuana.

