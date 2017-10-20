Watch Billy Joel Imitate Bruce Springsteen on ‘Kimmel’

By Scott T. Sterling

Billy Joel was in rare form on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Oct. 19).

During a freewheeling interview on the show, which is currently filming in Brooklyn, Joel revealed that his favorite Bruce Springsteen song is “Meeting Across the River,” a deep cut from Springsteen’s legendary 1975 album, Born to Run.

It’s a song so deep that Paul Shaffer, the famous former bandleader for Late Show with David Letterman who’s guesting with Kimmel for the Brooklyn shows, didn’t know it.

As Joel called out the chord progressions for Shaffer and the band, he delivered a spot-on impersonation of Springsteen’s gravelly vocal delivery. Watch the moment below.

Joel also commented on the possibility of someday doing an intimate theater-style show like Springsteen’s current Broadway production.

“We talked about it with Bruce last night,” Joel revealed. “I said, ‘Why don’t we switch it up once in a while? You come do the Garden, and I’ll do your gig for a couple days.'”

Joel also performed his song “Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)” from his 1976 album, Turnstiles. Watch it below.